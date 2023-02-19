The following area students have been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn.: Cameron Boardman of Bradford; Giovanna Spiotti, of Bethlehem, N.H.,
Area Students Named to Fall 2022 Dean’s List at University of Hartford
