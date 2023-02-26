The following area students have been named to the fall 2022 president’s list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. Students who make the president’s list must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.80 to 4.0 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement. Area students include:
• Jordan Brooks, of Colebrook, N.H., enrolled in a Master of Science in Criminal Justice administration (MSCJA)/Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Psychology, a Paralegal certificate, a Paralegal certificate in Advanced Civil Practice and a Paralegal certificate in Advanced Criminal Practice program.
• Danielle Couture, of Milan, N.H., enrolled in a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
• Jacob Musgrove, of Derby Line, enrolled in a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications with a concentration in Sports Journalism and a Certificate in Hospitality program.
• Cierra Richardson, of Lowell, enrolled in a Doctor of Physical Therapy/Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science program.
• Bry Goslant, of Lyndonville, enrolled in a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.
• Darielle Pepin, of Newport, enrolled in a Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration (MSCJA)/Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Psychology and a graduate Certificate in Counter Terrorism and Security program.
• Kyara Rutledge, of North Concord, enrolled in a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.
The following area students have been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. Students who make the dean’s list must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.60 to 3.79 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement. Area students include:
• Lexi Sparks, of Littleton, N.H., enrolled in a Doctor of Pharmacy/Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.
• Camryn Heath, of Lyndon Center, enrolled in a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
• Colby Prue, of Lyndonville, enrolled in a Doctor of Physical Therapy/Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science program.
• Alex Haugwitz, of Newport, enrolled in a Bachelor of Science in Legal Studies with a Pre-law Concentration program.
The following area students have been named to the fall 2022 honors list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. Students who make the honors list must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.40 to 3.59 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement. Area students include:
• Alyson Blanchette, of Milan, N.H., enrolled in a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy/Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health program.
• Hailey Andrews, of Derby, enrolled in a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
• Aidan Hale, of East Burke, enrolled in a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program.
• Lainie Allen, of North Concord, enrolled in a Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.
• Mya Rutledge, of North Concord, enrolled in a Doctor of Physical Therapy/Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science program.
