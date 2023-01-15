Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), in Manchester, N.H., recently announced those area students who have been named to the fall 2022 president’s list. SNHU’s fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer. Area students include:
New Hampshire:Kirsten Favreau of Littleton; Parker Briggs of Littleton; Tori Fullam of Littleton; Rianna Tomasko of Bethlehem; Jason Pullara of Colebrook; Ramsey Rancourt of Colebrook; Carson Rancourt of Stewartstown; Shye-Ann Fortier of Groveton; Joshua Bechtold of Jefferson; Grace Frink of Lancaster; Grace Mahoney of Lisbon; Kesley Venezia of Sugar Hill; Alynna Leveille of Milan; Sarah Kirk of Clarksville; Devlin Morey of Pittsburg; Tracy Cohen of Monroe; Jasmine Ireland of North Haverhill; Chloe Brooks of Woodsville.
Vermont:Shera Adams of Marshfield; Megan Williams of Barnet; Michaela Morris of Craftsbury; Tanya Martin of Derby Line; Chris Young of East Haven; Tara Ridley of Lyndonville; Nick Laramie of Newport; Edwin Jones Junior of West Burke; Jasmine Pion-Vincent of Westfield.
The following area students have been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), in Manchester, N.H. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer. Area students include:
New Hampshire:Dalton Rancourt of Colebrook.
Vermont:Tiffany Jones of Montgomery Center; Walter Belliveau of St. Johnsbury; Sarah Baxter of St. Johnsbury; Kimberly Lydon of Jay.
