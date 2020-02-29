The following area students have been named to the fall 2019 honors list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. Students who make the honors list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 to 3.59 during the period. Area students include:

Alexis Sparks, of Littleton, N.H., a first-year student enrolled in a bachelor of science Health Sciences/Doctor of Pharmacy (DPT) program.

