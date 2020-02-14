The following area students were named to the fall 2019 student honor’s list at the Community College of Vermont (CCV). This honor recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average. Area students include: Martina Cross of Barton; Jessica Prouty of Bradford; Stephen Pelletier of Gilman; Tynika Oliver of Groton; Felisha Devenger of Hardwick; Brandie McAllister of Hardwick; Molly Stanciu of Hardwick; Jenna Gilblair of Hardwick; Laura Bixby of Island Pond; Molly Burger of Island Pond; Tara Martin of Island Pond; Brandi Thornton of Island Pond; Danica Cantin of Lunenburg; Nancy Chase of Lyndonville; Emily Tanner of Lyndonville; Rebecca Tanner of Lyndonville; Rachel Towle of Lyndonville; Tiffany Caldwell of Marshfield; Andrew Talbert of Marshfield; Amy Labounty of St. Johnsbury; Elizabeth Merritt of St. Johnsbury; Jawzlin Moodie of St. Johnsbury; Michelle Stone of St. Johnsbury.
The following area students were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the Community College of Vermont (CCV). This honor recognizes full-time students with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99. Area students include: Erin Brosseau of Barton; Savannah Glodgett of Barton; Kaleigh Nutting of Barton; Claudia Johnson of Bradford; Burt Marsh of Danville; Hope Perkins of Groton; Ciana Berry of Hardwick; Anjenae Rimal of Lyndonville; Cierra Gonzalez of St. Johnsbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.