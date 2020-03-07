The following area students were named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. Students who achieve a 4.00 semester average are placed on the president’s list. Area students include: Autumn Chamberlain of Burke; and William Miller-Brown of East Burke.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester average are placed on the dean’s list. Area students include: Jake Paquette of East Burke; Samantha Valentine of East Burke; Victoria Valentine of East Burke; and Hailey Demers of Lyndon Center.
