The following area students were named to the fall 2020 student honors list at the Community College of Vermont (CCV). This honor recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average. Area students include: Evelyn Sheerin of Barnet; Morgan Blanchard of Barton; Sierra Girard of Barton; Emily Cummings of Bradford; Arianne Robehr of Bradford; Felicia Bean of Danville; Kathleen Carroll of East Burke; Tara Martin of Island Pond; Victoria Mertens of Lunenburg; Ti’ana Croft of Lyndon Center; Tiffany Caldwell of Marshfield; Rachel Gouge of Marshfield; Julie Phoenix of Marshfield; Adrian Townsend of Marshfield; Jessica Masten of St. Johnsbury; Johanna Weed of St. Johnsbury; Natalie Perkins of Waterford; Stacy Davis of West Burke.
The following area students were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the Community College of Vermont (CCV). This honor recognizes full-time students with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99. Area students include: Claudia Johnson of Bradford; Brandi Rowell of Bradford; Rebecca Lee of Concord; Burt Marsh of Danville; Felicia Colbeth of Gilman; Hope Perkins of Groton; Ciana Berry of Hardwick; Brittney Caron of Lyndonville; Eszter Bundrage of Sheffield.
