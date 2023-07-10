The following area students have been named to the spring 2023 president’s list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. Students who make the president’s list must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.80 to 4.0 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement. Area students include:

Jordan Brooks, of Colebrook, N.H., enrolled in a bachelor of science in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Psychology/Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration (MSCJA), a Paralegal Certificate, a Paralegal Certificate in advanced Civil Practice and a Paralegal Certificate in advanced Criminal Practice program.

