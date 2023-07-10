The following area students have been named to the spring 2023 president’s list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. Students who make the president’s list must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.80 to 4.0 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement. Area students include:
• Jordan Brooks, of Colebrook, N.H., enrolled in a bachelor of science in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Psychology/Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration (MSCJA), a Paralegal Certificate, a Paralegal Certificate in advanced Civil Practice and a Paralegal Certificate in advanced Criminal Practice program.
• Jacob Musgrove, of Derby Line, is enrolled in a bachelor of science in Hospitality and Tourism Management with a concentration in Sales and Marketing, a Certificate in Marketing Communications and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a concentration in Hospitality and Tourism Management program.
• Bry Goslant, of Lyndonville, is enrolled in a bachelor of science in Criminal Justice program.
• Colby Prue, of Lyndonville, is enrolled in a bachelor of science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program.
• Alex Haugwitz, of Newport, Vt. is enrolled a bachelor of science in Legal Studies with a Pre-law concentration, a Paralegal Certificate, a Paralegal Certificate in Advanced Civil Practice and a Paralegal Certificate in Advanced Criminal Practice program.
• Kyara Rutledge, of North Concord, is enrolled in a bachelor of science in Criminal Justice and a Certificate in Forensics program.
The following area students have been named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. Students who make the dean’s list must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.60 to 3.79 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement. Area students include:
• Alex Goulet, of Groveton, N.H., enrolled in an Undeclared program.
• Alyson Blanchette, of Milan, N.H., enrolled in a bachelor of science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT) program.
• Danielle Couture, of Milan, N.H., enrolled in a bachelor of science in Nursing (BSN) program.
• Cierra Richardson, of Lowell, enrolled in a bachelor of science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program.
• Camryn Heath, of Lyndon Center, enrolled in a bachelor of science in Nursing (BSN) program.
• Darielle Pepin, of Newport, enrolled in a bachelor of science in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Psychology, a Graduate Certificate in Counter Terrorism and Security, and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration program.
The following area students have been named to the spring 2023 honors list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. Students who make the honors list must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.40 to 3.59 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement. Area students include:
• Lexi Sparks, of Littleton, N.H., enrolled in a bachelor of science in Health Services/Doctor of Pharmacy program.
• Jack King, of Barton, enrolled in a bachelor of science in Sport Management/Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a concentration in Business Analytics program.
• Abby Blanchard, of Glover, enrolled in a bachelor of science in Nursing (BSN) program.
