The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at the University of New England in Biddeford/Portland, Maine. Dean’s list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester. Area students include: Shane Alercio of Concord; Connor Whitehead of Lyndonville; Dawson Cote of Newport; Korianna Limoges of Newport; Julia Paul of Newport; Mackenzie Stanton of St. Johnsbury; Krystianna Ingalls of West Glover.
