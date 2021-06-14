The following area students have been named to the spring 2021 semester president’s list at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H. To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the spring 2021 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Area students include:
New Hampshire
Bethlehem: Anna Bays, Emma Rayburn and Jordan Sargent.
Dalton: Taylor Roy
Franconia: Sarah Nutter
Haverhill: Mckenzie Dennis
Jefferson: Jackson Curtis
Lancaster: Kylee Bailey, Braxton Brown, Amber Gillespie and Kayley Matteson.
Landaff: Dennis Ruprecht
Littleton: Joseph DePalma, Brody Fillion, Julia Finkhauser and Elisabeth Thompson.
Lyman: Madisen Dumont and Chelsea Mitton.
Milan: Kennah Leavitt
Monroe: Natalie Deschamps, Natalie Ducharme and Breanna Fearon.
North Haverhill: Sierra Norko
North Stratford: Alexis Scott
Orford: Zachary Gould and Haley Gray.
Piermont: Cooper Davidson
Stewartstown: Karissa Roberts
Whitefield: Kate Ingerson and Brittany Stewart.
Woodsville: Theresa Lin and Joseph Mitchell.
Vermont
Danville: Lillian Therrien
East Burke: Ava Pavlik
Irasburg: Denise Goodridge
Lunenburg: Niah Colby
Lyndonville: Jack Steen
McIndoe Falls: Kaci Cochran
Newbury: Emily Carson
Newport: Dehlia Wright
Passumpsic: Madison Roberts
Waterford: Brooke DeCarolis
West Burke: Izabelle Marceau
The following area students have been named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the spring 2021 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Area New Hampshire students include: Sierra Price of Franconia; Taylor Siewierski of Colebrook; Anthony Dami of Whitefield; Payton MacKinnon of Bethlehem; Alexandra Walker of Littleton; Sarah Britton of Woodsville; Kylie Enderson of Bath; Mackenzie Scherer of Colebrook; Dylan White of Whitefield; Elisabeth Noyes of Orford; and Vermont — Luke Bogie of Barnet.
