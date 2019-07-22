The following area students have achieved president’s list honors for the spring semester of 2019 at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center. These students received a grade point average of 4.0 or higher.
Danville: Sandra Elliott, pursuing bachelor of science in Applied Business Management.
Irasburg: Holden Poirier, pursuing an associate of applied science in Fire Science.
Newport Center: Hannah Roberts, pursuing an associate of applied science in Dairy Farm Management.
The following area students have achieved dean’s list honors for the spring semester of 2019 at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center. These students received a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Barnet: Andrew Chase, pursuing an associate of science in Nursing.
Beecher Falls: Kaylee Noyes, pursuing a bachelor of science in Business Technology & Management.
Cabot: Patricia Mulligan, pursuing a bachelor of science in Dental Hygiene.
Concord: Caitlyn Locke, pursuing an associate of science in Nursing.
Coventry: Jade Piette, pursuing a bachelor of science in Dental Hygiene.
Craftsbury: Caleb Paquette, pursuing a bachelor of science in Computer Information Technology.
Derby: Brandon Greene, pursuing an associate of applied science in Construction Management.
Hardwick: Craig Coultas, pursuing a bachelor of science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology.
Lowell: Tyler Wright, pursuing a bachelor of science in Manufacturing Engineering Technology.
Lyndonville: Kara Downing, pursuing an associate of science in Nursing.
Newport: Quentin Nelson, pursuing a bachelor of science in Diversified Agriculture.
Orleans: Noah Royer, pursuing an associate of applied science in Automotive Technology; Dawson Walters, pursuing an associate of applied science in Fire Science.
St. Johnsbury: Amy Dean, pursuing an associate of science in Nursing.
West Danville: Jack Beauparlant, pursuing a bachelor of science in Entrepreneurship.
West Glover: Jeremy Taylor, pursuing an associate of applied science in Automotive Technology.
New Hampshire
Franconia: Mary Joyce, pursuing an associate of applied science in Veterinary Technology.
Lancaster: Amber Anderson, pursuing a bachelor of science in Business Technology & Management.
Lisbon: Harrison Klein, pursuing a bachelor of science in Manufacturing Engineering Technology.
Littleton: Cierra Favreau, pursuing a bachelor of science in Business Technology & Management.
