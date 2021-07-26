The following area students have achieved president’s list honors for the spring semester of 2021 at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center. These are degree students carrying 12 or more letter-graded credit hours who achieve a grade point average of 4.0 or higher. Area students include: Patricia Mulligan of Cabot; Gabriel Mulligan of Marshfield; Michelle Broaddus of Marshfield.

