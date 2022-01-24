The following area students have been named to the president’s list for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year at Castleton University in Castleton, Vt. To qualify for this highest academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.
Area students include: Wayne Alexander of Glover; Lindsey Carbee of Newbury; Haley Hodgdon of Sugar Hill, N.H.; Jorja McLeod of St. Johnsbury; Jarret Rock of Newbury.
The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year at Castleton University in Castleton, Vt. To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.
Area students include: Sydney Aubuchon of Hardwick; Sarah Burt of Sugar Hill, N.H.; Brookelyn Dennis of East Ryegate; Haley Elliott of St. Johnsbury; Jasmine Esposito of St. Johnsbury; Joshua Kelley of Sutton; Nicolas Lasseigne of Lyndonville; Hannah Loukes of Newport; Jeremy Maxfield of Cabot; Jillian Smith of South Ryegate; Mason Svayg of Lowell; Kylie Wright of Newport.
