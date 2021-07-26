Aleksandra Lawrie, Lyndonville, has been named to the spring 2021 president’s list at the Community College of Vermont (CCV). This honor recognizes full-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.
__
The following area students were named to the spring 2021 student honors list at the Community College of Vermont (CCV). This honor recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average. Area students include:
Barton: Morgan Blanchard, Sierra Girard and Adrianna Stoll.
Bradford: Jeffrey Moodie
Concord: Shyanne Miller
Island Pond: Tara Martin and Joshlynne Rancourt.
Lunenburg: Victoria Mertens
Lyndonville: Kameron Hartwell and Rachel Towle.
Marshfield: Tiffany Caldwell, Rachel Gouge, Kayla Harvey and Julie Phoenix.
St. Johnsbury: Karen Garland, Alicia Greenwood, Newton Kasinge and Nicole Poach.
Sutton: Taylor Ward
Waterford: Natalie Perkins
West Burke: Christian Hubbs, Megan Osmer and Deven Ruggles.
__
The following area students were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the Community College of Vermont (CCV). This honor recognizes full-time students with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99. Area students include Morgan Churchill of Concord; Burt Marsh of Danville.
