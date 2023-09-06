The following area students have been named to the summer 2023 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) in Manchester, N.H. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
New Hampshire area students include: Reed Weekes of Bethlehem; Porsche Taylor of Littleton; Joshua Wozny of Bath; Abigail Mahoney of Lisbon; William Ahearn of Errol; Devlin Morey of Pittsburg; Laurie Dorion of Whitefield; Zachary Colby of Lancaster.
Vermont area students include: Josie Choiniere of St. Johnsbury; Jed Heck of Sheffield; Tanya Martin of Derby Line; Walter Belliveau of St. Johnsbury; Michaela Morris of Craftsbury; Amelia Broome of Lyndonville; Trenton May of Newport; Brieanna Ingalls of Wells River; Melissa Burdick of St. Johnsbury; Shera Adams of Marshfield; Edwin Jones Jr. of West Burke; Hanna Rockwell of Bradford; Autumn Brown of Victory; Ashlyn VonHeeder of Newport Center; Valerie Faust of Brownington; Danforth Morrigan of Lyndonville; Sarah Standish of North Troy; Joshua Rushford of Wolcott; Jennifer Bessette of Montgomery Center; John Burgess of Wolcott.
The following area students have been named to the summer 2023 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) in Manchester, N.H. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
New Hampshire area students include: Thomas Fiske of Monroe; Frederic Finkhauser of Littleton; Jason Pullara of Colebrook; Jasmine Ireland of North Haverhill; Alexandria Lyman of Lisbon.
Vermont area students include: Dixie Davis of West Burke; Matthew Irish of Newport; Tiffany Jones of Montgomery Center; Sydney Gonyaw of Newbury; Chris Young of East Haven.
