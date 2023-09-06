The following area students have been named to the summer 2023 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) in Manchester, N.H. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

New Hampshire area students include: Reed Weekes of Bethlehem; Porsche Taylor of Littleton; Joshua Wozny of Bath; Abigail Mahoney of Lisbon; William Ahearn of Errol; Devlin Morey of Pittsburg; Laurie Dorion of Whitefield; Zachary Colby of Lancaster.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.