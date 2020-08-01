The following area students have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the dean’s list for that semester. Area students include: Hunter Goodrow, of Twin Mountain, N.H.; Emily Luther of East Hardwick; and Wren Smith of Bradford.
Area Students Named To Spring 2020 Dean’s List At Roger Williams
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Latest News
- Pawtucket, Central Falls share $230,000 development grant
- Woman charged with stealing from town faces October trial
- Don't open those weird seed packets, Maine ag officials say
- Bear complaints rise during pandemic
- Vermonters warned about unsolicited seeds from China
- Ceremony to mark 10th anniversary of CT workplace shooting
- NVU-Lyndon Upward Bound Concludes 40th Summer Program
- Area Students Named To Spring 2020 Dean’s List At Roger Williams
- Area Students Complete First Year Of Studies At Lasell University
- Morgan Stanton Named To Spring 2020 Dean’s List At UMass Lowell
- Krista Sawyer Receives Degree From Frostburg University
- Sterling College Announces Living & Learning Pods For The Fall Semester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.