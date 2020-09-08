The following area students have been selected for inclusion on the dean’s list for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
Area students include: Charles Cahillane of Bath, N.H.; Sofie Carlson of Wolcott; Peter Eckhardt of St. Johnsbury; Abigail Newton of Bretton Woods, N.H.; Ethan Roberts of Lyndonville.
