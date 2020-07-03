The following area students have been recognized on the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Norwich University in Northfield, Vt. Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of 4.0 and had no failures in the previous fall or spring semesters are awarded president’s list honors. Area students include: Megan Descoteaux of Greensboro Bend; Victoria Hastings of St. Johnsbury.
The following area students have been recognized on the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Norwich University in Northfield, Vt. Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous fall or spring semesters are awarded dean’s list honors. Area students include: Lindsey Bergeron of Concord; Philip Snejdar of Lyndon Center; Nichole Thibeault of Lyndonville; Sarah Henderson of Lyndonville; Ember Rousseau of St. Johnsbury; Frederick Thomas of St. Johnsbury; Lauren Urie of St. Johnsbury; Kayla Davis of West Danville.
