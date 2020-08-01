The following area students have been named to the spring 2020 semester trustees’ list at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt. Students on the trustees’ list have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters. Area students include:
• Tiffany McNaulty, of Hardwick, majoring in Business Management.
• Grace Miller, of Glover, majoring in Health Care Administration.
• Grace Safford, of Wolcott, majoring in Professional Writing.
The following area student has been named to the spring 2020 semester president’s list at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt., for achieving a grade point average of 4.0 or higher.
• Amanda Vigeant, of St. Johnsbury, majoring in Health Care Administration.
The following area students have been named to the spring 2020 semester dean’s list at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt., for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Area students include:
• Cara Benjamin, of St. Johnsbury, majoring in Law.
• Zachary Fucci, of Waterford, majoring in Graphic Design & Digital Media.
• Kaleb Gates, of Greensboro Bend, majoring in Secondary Education-English.
• Lily McMurtrie, of Greensboro, majoring in Game Art & Animation.
• Lindsey Menard, of Hardwick, majoring in Marketing.
• Leland Murtiff, of Concord, majoring in Accounting.
• Tessa Nelson, of Lyndonville, majoring in Game Art & Animation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.