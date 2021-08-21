The following local residents were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Clark University in Worcester, Mass. Students must have a grade point average of 3.8 or above for first honors or a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors. Area students include:
• Sophie Guss, of Bethlehem, N.H., named to first honors.
• Aidan Moffatt, of Craftsbury, named to first honors.
• Hannah Guss, of Bethlehem, N.H., named to second honors.
