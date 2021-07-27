The following local residents were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above. Area students include:
• Annie Danielson, of Peacham, a rising senior majoring in Biology and Literature. She is a graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy.
• Gregory Varney, of Bradford, a rising senior majoring in Hispanic Studies and World Politics. He is a graduate of International Baccalaureate.
• David Yi, of St. Johnsbury, a rising senior majoring in Creative Writing. He is a graduate of South Burlington High School.
