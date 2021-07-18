The following area students were named to the president’s list for the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year at Castleton University in Castleton, Vt. To qualify for this highest academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0. Area students include: Wayne Alexander of Glover; Sarah Burt of Sugar Hill, N.H.; Lindsey Carbee of Newbury; Haley Elliott of St. Johnsbury; Haley Hodgdon of Sugar Hill, N.H.; Nicholas Stowell of East Burke.
Area Students Named to Spring 2021 Presidents List at Castleton University
