The following area students were named to the president’s list for the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year at Castleton University in Castleton, Vt. To qualify for this highest academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0. Area students include: Wayne Alexander of Glover; Sarah Burt of Sugar Hill, N.H.; Lindsey Carbee of Newbury; Haley Elliott of St. Johnsbury; Haley Hodgdon of Sugar Hill, N.H.; Nicholas Stowell of East Burke.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.