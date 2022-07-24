The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester. Area students include:
• Alexis Jablonski, of St. Johnsbury, a member of the Class of 2023, majoring in Global Studies and Psychology.
• Ani Koontz Miller, of Craftsbury Common, a member of the Class of 2023, majoring in Art and Art History.
• Iris Miller-White, of Bethlehem, N.H., a member of the Class of 2024, majoring in History.
• Bryn Pearson, of Colebrook, N.H., a member of the Class of 2025, majoring in Government.
• Delaney Smith, of Montgomery Center, a member of the Class of 2022, majoring in Global Studies.
