The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester. Area students include:

Alexis Jablonski, of St. Johnsbury, a member of the Class of 2023, majoring in Global Studies and Psychology.

