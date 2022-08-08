The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Tufts University in Medford, Mass. Dean’s list honors at requires a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater. Area students include Jen Rotti of Danville, Class of 2023; Lia Rotti of Danville, Class of 2023; Sadie Young of Franconia, N.H., Class of 2024.
Area Students named to Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Tufts University
