The following area students, at Northern Vermont University in Vermont, were named to the president’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Students who achieve a 4.00 semester average are placed on the president’s list. Area students include:
Barton: Mary Frazier, Sydney Miranda-Sayago and Parker Perron.
Beebe Plain: Ivy Crowe
Burke: Autumn Chamberlain
Concord: Kaden Brown and Cassidy Olden.
Coventry: Averi Morse
Danville: Matthew Parker
East Burke: Samantha Valentine
East Hardwick: Silas Lowenthal
Irasburg: Edward Dewees and Julie Monroe.
Jay: Kendra Simpson
Lyndonville: Aleksandra Miller, Ashli Roberts and Sydney Smith.
Newport: Micaela Ortiz and Kristen Watters.
Newport Center: Sydney Vanier
Orleans: Alexis Middleton-Malshuk and Amber Morse.
Passumpsic: Trevor Robinson
Peacham: Sarah Fickes and Halie Tillotson.
St. Johnsbury: Emma Powers
Troy: Rosemarie Daigle
Waterford: Sabrina Thompson
West Charleston: Ashley Callister
Westfield: Abigail Desjarlais and Ashley Jaramillo.
Wheelock: Leonid Baryshev
The following area students, at Northern Vermont University in Vermont, were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester average are placed on the dean’s list.
Barnet: Aliceah Silver
Barton: Alexis Smith and Makenzie Smith.
Colebrook, N.H.: Samantha Howe and Sage Smith.
Craftsbury Common: Julie Bisson
Dalton, N.H.: Jared Hazelton
Danville: Abigail Bradshaw, Derrick Litz and Deanna Santo.
Derby: Kyle Wu
Greensboro Bend: Joey Hall
Groton: Kimberlynn Latuch
Hardwick: Gabriel Densmore and Kate Voganschneider.
Irasburg: Denise Goodridge
Lowell: Wesley Swanson
Lunenburg: Isabella Mertens
Lyndonville: Emmallie Bailey, Jacquelyn Cote, Hailey Demers, Liam Demers, Abby Lindhardt, Sean McEvoy, Kelly Parker, Jillian Pickens, Macie Powers, Matthew Raccuglia, James Sanborn and Sara Squires.
Milan, N.H.: Karly Cordwell
Newport: Natasha Bowen, Giddieon Hinton, Desiree Malshuk, Melodee Martin and Hunter Masson.
Newport Center: Skye Wetherell
North Stratford, N.H.: Libby Billé
Orleans: Christine-Rae Switser
Sheffield: Jamie Powers
St. Johnsbury: Arlo Aldrich, Jacob Baesemann, Isabel Bourgeois, Allison Brink, Jasmine Brooks, Donald Butterfield, Antonio Carlisle, Emily Doyon, Katie Gauthier, Aaliyah Hooker, Alexander Hume, Adam Lawson, Tristan Miller, Jonah Plazek, Saleena Porter, Leah Smith and Ellen Tierney.
Sutton: Shelby Benton
West Danville: Lily Scott
West Burke: Colin Gallagher and Brittney Smith.
Wheelock: Felicity Norko
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.