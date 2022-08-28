The following area students, at Northern Vermont University in Vermont, were named to the president’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Students who achieve a 4.00 semester average are placed on the president’s list. Area students include:

Barton: Mary Frazier, Sydney Miranda-Sayago and Parker Perron.

