The following area students were named to the spring 2022 student honors list at the Community College of Vermont (CCV). This honor recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average. Area students include: Jonnie Brewster of Barton; Hunter Perkins of Barton; Johanna Snedeker of Barton; Adrianna Stoll of Barton; Jerrica Gaudreau of Brownington; Nickolas Serguiev of Craftsbury; Jessica Chesney of Derby; Anna Schmit of Derby Line; Jackson Wagner of Derby Line; Alan Celley of East Hardwick; Sylvia Cannizzaro of Glover; Dustin Benway of Hardwick; Natalie Geoffroy of Hardwick; Amy Coyle of Island Pond; Angela Audet of Lowell; Mariah Hill of Lowell; Nancy Chase of Lyndonville; Aleksandra Lawrie of Lyndonville; Claire Devoid of Newport; Ronda Malshuk of Newport; Jennifer Osborne-Theroux of Newport; Christian Prue of Newport; Jorden Prue of Newport; Emily Watson of Newport; Matthew Grenier of North Troy; Jada Prue of North Troy; Cathryn Ste.Marie of North Troy; Shelia Martin of Orleans; Levi McGorty of Passumpsic; Kelly Hudson of Sheffield; Kerri Johnson of Sheffield; Emily Welsh of St. Johnsbury; Noah Archer of West Charleston; Morgan Magoon of Waterford; Megan Osmer of West Burke.
The following area students were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the Community College of Vermont. This honor recognizes full-time students with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99. Area students include: Mara Morris of Barton; Glenn Nutting of Barton; Alexis Rodgers of Barton; Matthew Mason of Derby; Hannah Mercier of Greensboro Bend; Robert Bell of Lowell; Makayla Lapierre of Newport; Trinity Wheeler of Newport; Phoebe Stoddard of Orleans; Shawn Fearino of West Charleston.
