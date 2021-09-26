The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the summer 2021 semester at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester. Area students include:
• Sofie Carlson, of Wolcott, a member of the Class of 2023. Sofie is majoring in Environmental Studies-Economics. She attended Peoples Academy.
• Patrick Greenan, of St. Johnsbury, a member of the Class of 2021. Patrick majored in Statistics. He attended St. Johnsbury Academy.
