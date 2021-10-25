The following area students have been named to the summer 2021 student honors list at the Community College of Vermont (CCV). This honor recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average. Area students include: Sydney Miranda-Sayago of Barton; Adrianna Stoll of Barton; Christopher Johnson of Derby; Monique Johnson of Derby; Bethany Provoncha of Derby Line; Hannah Davie of Groton; Sasha Leyes of Hardwick; Tara Martin of Island Pond; Shelia Martin of Orleans; Amber Morse of Orleans; Brian Achilles of St. Johnsbury; Jeffrey Cadorette of St. Johnsbury; Alicia Greenwood of St. Johnsbury; Silver Linn of St. Johnsbury; Samantha Corkins of Troy; Noah Archer of West Charleston.
The following area students have been named to the summer 2021 dean’s list at the Community College of Vermont (CCV). This honor recognizes full-time students with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99. Area students include: Felicia Colbeth of Gilman; Brooke Perkins of Orleans.
