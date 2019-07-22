The following area students have been recognized on the president’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Norwich University in Northfield, Vt. Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of 4.0 and had no failures in the previous fall or spring semester are awarded president’s list honors. Area students include: Samantha Smith of Lyndonville; Victoria Hastings of St. Johnsbury.
The following area students have been recognized on the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Norwich University in Northfield, Vt. Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous fall or spring semester are awarded dean’s list honors. Area students include: Sarah Henderson of Lyndonville; Isaac Hahr of Passumpsic; Lauren Lakus of West Danville.
