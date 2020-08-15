The University of Maine at Farmington recently announced those area students who have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. UMF maintains a dean’s list each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are awarded high academic achievement. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are awarded academic achievement. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with dean’s list status. Area students include: Nathan Carrier of Craftsbury; Brittney Caron of Lyndonville; Alyssa Leonard of Lyndonville.

