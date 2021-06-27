The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. Students named to the dean’s list students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0; students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors; and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

Area students include:

New Hampshire

Highest Honors

Bethlehem: Sarah Blampied

Groveton: Haley Watson

Lancaster: Benjamin MacKillop, Kylee Casner, Angelina Zajac and Jacob LaBounty.

Landaff: Trevor Fenoff and Jared Jesseman.

Lisbon: Logan Lopus

Littleton: Cooper Paradice, Stephen Cote and Rilee Clark.

Milan: Anna Roberge

North Haverhill: James Kertis

Whitefield: Katelyn Dubreuil

High Honors

Colebrook: Danielle DeBlois

Errol: Nathan Labrecque

Jefferson: Samuel Call

Lancaster: Hallie Chancey

Littleton: David Lemay

Milan: Paul Salek

Whitefield: Payton Giles

Woodsville: Curtis Wyman

Honors

Colebrook: Selena Richards

Errol: Erica Page

Jefferson: Sierra Lamphere and Ashleigh Eaton.

Lancaster: Miles Wharton

Lisbon: Sydney Lambert

Vermont

Highest Honors

East Burke: Michelle Keon

Lyndonville: Charlotte Mosedale and Evan Bollman.

Marshfield: Alexandra Scribner

High Honors

Barton: Bradey Kerr

Concord: James Wood

Groton: Morgan Beck

Lyndonville: Brianna Gingue and Haley Ott.

