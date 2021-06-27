The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. Students named to the dean’s list students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0; students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors; and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.
Area students include:
New Hampshire
Highest Honors
Bethlehem: Sarah Blampied
Groveton: Haley Watson
Lancaster: Benjamin MacKillop, Kylee Casner, Angelina Zajac and Jacob LaBounty.
Landaff: Trevor Fenoff and Jared Jesseman.
Lisbon: Logan Lopus
Littleton: Cooper Paradice, Stephen Cote and Rilee Clark.
Milan: Anna Roberge
North Haverhill: James Kertis
Whitefield: Katelyn Dubreuil
High Honors
Colebrook: Danielle DeBlois
Errol: Nathan Labrecque
Jefferson: Samuel Call
Lancaster: Hallie Chancey
Littleton: David Lemay
Milan: Paul Salek
Whitefield: Payton Giles
Woodsville: Curtis Wyman
Honors
Colebrook: Selena Richards
Errol: Erica Page
Jefferson: Sierra Lamphere and Ashleigh Eaton.
Lancaster: Miles Wharton
Lisbon: Sydney Lambert
Vermont
Highest Honors
East Burke: Michelle Keon
Lyndonville: Charlotte Mosedale and Evan Bollman.
Marshfield: Alexandra Scribner
High Honors
Barton: Bradey Kerr
Concord: James Wood
Groton: Morgan Beck
Lyndonville: Brianna Gingue and Haley Ott.
