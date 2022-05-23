The following area students have been named to the winter 2022 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) in Manchester, N.H. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms. Area students include:
New Hampshire: Thomas Fiske of Monroe, Kasha Ramirez of Stewartstown, Madison Hopkins of Groveton, Reed Weekes of Bethlehem, Morgan Phelan of Lancaster, Parker Briggs of Littleton, Bhima Kelley of Colebrook, Todd Fiore of North Haverhill.
Vermont: Joseph Kulakowski of Newport, Tiffany Jones of Montgomery Center, Crystal Bradford of St. Johnsbury, Joshua Heuslein of Glover, Bobbi Magoon of Island Pond.
