BRATTLEBORO, VT — Nine Vermont youth have been selected as 2021 National Award recipients in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, with four winning Gold Medals and five receiving Silver Medals. The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) is the Vermont affiliate for the annual awards program.
Vermont’s 2021 recipients of the American Visions and American Voices Medals are Viva Vadim of The Putney School (winner of the American Visions Medal, for art) and Timia McCoade of The Mountain School of Milton Academy (winner of the American Voices Medal, for writing).
Works were judged on originality, technical skill, and the emergence of personal vision or voice. Teachers of national winners were also recognized with awards.
The area winning student for Vermont’s 2021 National Award for art is Kay Conner, of St. Johnsbury, Grade 12, St. Johnsbury Academy, receiving a Gold Medal. Her teacher is Rosie Prevost.
The area winning students for Vermont’s 2021 National Award for writing is Lily Barth, of Concord, Grade 12, St. Johnsbury Academy, a Silver Medal. Her teacher is Jennifer Mackenzie.
Also, Matthew Califano, of Craftsbury Common, a Grade 9 homeschooler, earning a Silver Medal, His teacher Richard Califano.
The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards is a national recognition program for aspiring visual artists and writers. Each year, students in grades 7–12 are invited to submit art and writing in dozens of categories. Since its founding in 1923, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards have nurtured the talents of many creative visionaries.
BMAC has administered the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for Vermont since 2011. According to BMAC Exhibitions Manager Sarah Freeman, participation in the program has grown steadily since its inception. For this year’s awards, 157 Vermont students submitted 594 works of art and writing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.