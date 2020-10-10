The following area students, in the University of Vermont’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Department of Nursing, will be inducted into the Kappa Tau Chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society on Oct. 19, 2020. To receive this honor, students must have completed at least half of the nursing curriculum with a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher; rank in the top 35 percent of their graduating class; and meet expectations of academic integrity. Area students include: Kylie Beausoleil of Barnet; and Jasmine Moody of West Glover.

