BRATTLEBORO, VT — A total of 133 youth from across Vermont have been recognized by the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for their exceptional artistic and literary talent. The students’ award-winning artwork and writing will be exhibited at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) Feb. 19 through March 6. The exhibit will culminate in a virtual awards ceremony on Saturday, March 6. This year’s keynote speaker will be Lina Longtoe, an Abenaki filmmaker and educator.
The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards is a prestigious national recognition program for aspiring visual artists and writers. Each year, students in grades 7–12 are invited to submit art and writing in dozens of categories, including ceramics, digital art, painting, photography, poetry, science fiction, and personal essay/memoir. Submissions are judged on a statewide level, with the top award winners considered for national awards, including college scholarships, museum exhibitions, and publication opportunities.
Statewide awards consist of Gold Key, Silver Key, and Honorable Mention. This year’s 61 Gold Key winners from Vermont are listed below. A list of all Vermont award winners appears on the BMAC website at brattleboromuseum.org. National awards will be announced by the end of March.
Since its founding in 1923, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards have nurtured the talents and helped launch the careers of many creative visionaries. Past winners include Truman Capote, Lena Dunham, Stephen King, Sylvia Plath, John Updike, and Andy Warhol, among many others. In 2014, Edil Hassan, a Somali refugee and high school senior from Burlington, joined that group when she was selected as one of only 16 recipients nationwide of the Awards’ highest honor, a Portfolio Gold Medal and $10,000 college scholarship.
BMAC has administered the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for Vermont since 2011. According to BMAC Exhibitions Manager Sarah Freeman, participation in the program has grown steadily since its inception. This year’s award-winning work was selected from among a total of 594 submissions by 157 students from throughout the state.
2021 “Gold Key” Area Winners from Vermont:
• Lily Barth, Grade 12, St. Johnsbury Academy
• Kay Conner, Grade 12, St. Johnsbury Academy
• Polly Currier, Grade 12, St. Johnsbury Academy
• Sophia Stark, Grade 12, St. Johnsbury Academy
• Anneke Beth, Grade 11, St. Johnsbury Academy
• Alexander Califano, Grade 9, Home Schooled, Craftsbury Common
• Matthew Califano, Grade 9, Home Schooled, Craftsbury Common
• Uma Chirkova, Grade 9, Home Schooled, Newbury
