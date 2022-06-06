BURLINGTON, VT — Half of Vermont’s top students eligible for the Green & Gold Scholarship will be attending the University of Vermont this fall, benefiting from a four-year, full-tuition award. UVM’s Green & Gold Scholarship is an academic merit scholarship program which considers the nomination of the highest-achieving rising high school senior from every eligible Vermont secondary school, and Vermont residents attending select border schools. The following students were awarded the Green & Gold scholarship:
• Thomas Halligan, of Norton, a graduating senior at Canaan Memorial High School.
• Iva Demag, of Wolcott, a graduating senior at Craftsbury Academy.
• Jess Royer, of Hardwick, a graduating senior at Hazen Union School.
• Max McClure, of Lyndonville, a graduating senior at Lyndon Institute.
• Aurora Gilbert, of East Burke, a graduating senior at St. Johnsbury Academy.
These students are joining a UVM class that is set to be the highest-achieving incoming class in the university’s history, drawn from a record number of more than 30,000 applications for undergraduate admission.
“The quality of the Class of 2026 speaks to an expanding recognition of our academic reputation that the university community has rightfully earned,” said UVM President Suresh Garimella. “As we continue to attract more top students seeking to be intellectually challenged and holistically educated, UVM’s position among the most sought-after universities in the country is further solidified.”
The Green & Gold Scholarship is built on the generosity of the late Genevieve Patrick. Part of her $9 million bequest, realized in 2000, created the foundation for the scholarship. More than four hundred Vermonters have since earned their UVM degrees on the strength of this support, many of them graduating to careers in their home state.
By June each year, principals in eligible high schools nominate the Vermont student who has achieved the highest academic distinction at the end of the junior year, based on the student’s 9th through 11th grade record. To receive the Green and Gold Scholars Award, selected students must be a competitive applicant, meet or exceed minimum entrance requirements to the University and for the selected academic program, apply for admission by Jan. 15 of the senior year, and must choose to attend UVM by May 1 of the semester prior to enrollment.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.