ART SUPPLIES FOR STUDENTS

Jaclyn and Jaylyn Young, of Pittsburg, N.H., are shown with their art supplies that the Connecticut River Artisan Group (CRAG) were able to purchase through a grant from the COVID-19 fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. Deb Sargent, the art teacher in Pittsburg, coordinated the distribution of the supplies. For more information about CRAG, visit their website at www.connecticutriverartisans.com, Facebook page or call (603) 237-9302.

