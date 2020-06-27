ART SUPPLIES FOR STUDENTS

Jaclyn and Jaylyn Young, of Pittsburg, N.H., are shown with their art supplies that the Connecticut River Artisan Group (CRAG) were able to purchase through a grant from the COVID-19 fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. Deb Sargent, the art teacher in Pittsburg, coordinated the distribution of the supplies. For more information about CRAG, visit their website at www.connecticutriverartisans.com, Facebook page or call (603) 237-9302.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Latest News
- New knotholes: Good MLB views, if fans know where to look
- Maine reports 37 new virus cases; New Hampshire 2 new deaths
- Prep school responds to sex assault account in Vanity Fair
- Authorities seek help in solving 2016 shooting in Cambridge
- Renovations to start on 1840s building on historic register
- Symphony picks opera director as new executive director
- Prosecutor: 2 found dead in home in apparent murder-suicide
- UMass honors 5 faculty members for teaching excellence
- Vermont town of Fairfax approves new cell tower
- Police: Mother left 1-year-old in truck with heat on high
- Veteran gets new home in Rhode Island thanks to nonprofit
- Middle school teacher awarded McAuliffe sabbatical
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.