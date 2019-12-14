ARTWORK FOR MAC’S

Students in Marc Salmin’s Studio in Fine Art class participated in creating a new logo for Mac’s Market in Whitefield, N.H. The logo that Charlotte Gooden (at left), Kimora Gooden (center) and Alyssa Mendez (at right) created was chosen to represent Mac’s. This was a great chance for students at WMRHS to get involved with their community.

