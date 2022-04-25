MONTPELIER – In celebration of Earth Day, Attorney General T.J. Donovan recently announced the conclusion of the second annual Earth Day Essay Challenge for Vermont’s fifth- and sixth-grade students. The now annual event began in 2021 with Donovan inviting students to submit essays on the environment and Earth Day.
This year’s essay challenge began in February and ran through April 8. In response, the Attorney General’s Office received 190 essays from students all over Vermont, more than three times the response the first event generated last spring.
“I’m blown away by the response we received from this year’s Earth Day Essay Challenge,” said Donovan. “To receive more than three times as many essays as we did last year really shows us the enthusiasm that young Vermonters have for Vermont’s environment and Earth Day. It is our privilege to hear from Vermont’s future environmental leaders, many of whom are already taking action to help protect our environment and planet. I want to say this to each student who submitted an essay for us to read: Thank you, and we hear you. I encourage everyone to take a minute today and read some of these students’ essays as a way to celebrate Earth Day.”
Members of the Attorney General’s Environmental Protection Division provided individual feedback to each student who submitted an essay.
The following elementary schools participated in this year’s essay challenge: Berkshire Elementary School, Grade 5; B.F.A. Fairfax, Grade 5; Brighton Elementary School, Grade 5; Brownington Central School, grades 5 and 6; Calais Elementary School, Grade 6; Crossett Brook Middle School (Waterbury), Grade 5; Enosburg Elementary School, grades 5 and 6; Fayston Elementary School, Grade 6; Ferrisburgh Central School, Grade 5; Homeschooler (Ryegate), Grade 5; JFK Elementary School (Winooski), Grade 5; Mettawee Community School (West Pawlet), Grade 5; Mater Christi Elementary School (Burlington), Grade 6; Montessori School of Central Vermont, Grade 5; Rutland Intermediate School, Grade 5; Salisbury Community School, Grade 5; Sustainability Academy at Lawrence Barnes (Burlington), Grade 5; Troy School, Grade 6; Vermont Day School (Shelburne), Grade 6; Waterford Elementary School, Grade 5; Williston Central School, grades 5 and 6.
The Attorney General’s Office expects to announce the third annual Earth Day Essay Challenge in early 2023. For more information on the Attorney General’s Office’s environmental work and to keep up to date on the latest activities of the office, visit the office’s website.
The essays submitted to the Attorney General’s Office as a part of the Earth Day Essay Challenge are posted on the office’s website for the public to enjoy. To read the students’ essays, visit: https://ago.vermont.gov/2022-attorney-generals-earth-day-essay-challenge-student-essays/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.