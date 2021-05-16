NORTH STRATFORD, NH — Stratford Public School welcomed New Hampshire author, Eric Pinder to the school for an “in-person” visit during the evening of May 10. The Title 1 Program sponsored Pinder’s time at SPS to share about his seven-year tenure at the Mount Washington Observatory, as well as sharing tips about writing with the students.
Pinder told the students that all writing needs three things: a character; something that the character wants; and an obstacle to make it difficult for the character to get what they want.
One of Pinder’s books, “Cat in The Clouds” is about a stray cat, Nin, who came to live at the Mount Washington Observatory, joining many other cats who have lived at the summit. Each student at the school received a personal hard-bound copy of “Cat in The Clouds” from the Title 1 program after Pinder’s presentation.
The students posed many thoughtful questions to Pinder and enjoyed his accounts of experiences on the windiest peak in the Northeast.
