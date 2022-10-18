Author Kate Messner Offers Writing Insights To Waterford Students
Author Kate Messner speaks with students at Waterford School on Oct. 11. (Courtesy photo)

WATERFORD — New York Times bestselling author, Kate Messner visited Waterford School on Oct. 11, speaking to students in the pre-kindergarten through eighth grades about her writing experiences. Three sessions were held: 9-9:35 a.m. with 3rd-5th grades; 9:40-10:05 a.m. with PreK-2nd grades; and 10:10-10:45 with 6th-8th grades.

Kate writes award-winning picture books, easy readers, chapter book series, and novels for young readers. She wrote her first book, “Over and Under,” after being inspired on a middle-school field trip. Her “Ranger in Time” series is about a time-traveling search and rescue dog.

