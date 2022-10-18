Author Kate Messner Offers Writing Insights To Waterford Students

WATERFORD — New York Times bestselling author, Kate Messner visited Waterford School on Oct. 11, speaking to students in the pre-kindergarten through eighth grades about her writing experiences. Three sessions were held: 9-9:35 a.m. with 3rd-5th grades; 9:40-10:05 a.m. with PreK-2nd grades; and 10:10-10:45 with 6th-8th grades.
Kate writes award-winning picture books, easy readers, chapter book series, and novels for young readers. She wrote her first book, “Over and Under,” after being inspired on a middle-school field trip. Her “Ranger in Time” series is about a time-traveling search and rescue dog.
Her next book, “History Smashers: Christopher Columbus and the Taino People,” corrects the erroneous history many of us were taught.
Waterford students asked, “What is your favorite book?” and Kate answered, “The one I’m working on!”
Another student asked, “How many words are in your books?” Kate answered, “It depends on the subject and format. A picture book might be fewer than 1,000 words and other books are 42,000 words up to 60,000 words.” In publishing, that is called a word count, she pointed out. The Waterford students were inspired by Kate’s interesting presentations.
The event was presented by Davies Memorial Library and hosted by Waterford School.
Davies Memorial Library was selected as one of 200 libraries nationwide to receive the American Library Association’s American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries opportunity, an emergency relief program to assist libraries that have been adversely affected by the pandemic.
With funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) through the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) of 2021, the library has used these funds to anchor itself in the community as a strong humanities institution. The competitive award comes with a $10,000 grant that has helped the library deliver excellent programs and services related to culture, history, literature, and other humanities subjects.
