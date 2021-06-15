DANVILLE — Autumn Larocque was named the Good Citizen Scholarship Contest Winner for Vermont, during the Board of Management meeting of the Vermont State Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, held at the Capitol Plaza in Montpelier. Autumn is the daughter of Jason and Shari Larocque of Danville, and is a senior at Danville High School.
Larocque received this award based on letters of reference, school activities, service to community, school transcript, her responses to contest questions and her future plans. She was required to write an essay without prior knowledge of the subject within a two-hour time limit and without reference material. This year’s essay title was “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It” with a Focus Question: “How do the combined actions of so many good citizens keep our nation moving forward?”
The Vermont State Society awarded Larocque a certificate, pin, and a $500 cash award in recognition of her achievement and as a student who exemplifies the DAR good citizen qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
Senior students from any and all accredited Vermont High Schools are eligible to compete in the Good Citizen Scholarship Contest via local DAR chapters. Essays and credentials are independently judged by non-DAR judges and winners from each of the sponsoring chapters advance to the state level of judging. State first-place winners advance to the Northeast Division level and the eight division level winners to the national level where a $5,000 scholarship is awarded to a female and a male high school senior. The Good Citizen scholarship is awarded without preference to or regard of race, religion, sex, national origin, or disability.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history, and support better education for our nation’s children. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War.
