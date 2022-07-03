Awards, Scholarships Presented To WHS Class of 2022 Graduates

The following scholarships and awards were presented to members of Woodsville High School’s Class of 2022 during the school’s Class Night, held June 9.
Luke Britton: Student Council Scholarship Award; Principal’s Leadership Award.
Gabrielle Brown: Bagonzi Scholarship.
Abram Cowell: (Riverbend Technical Center Awards) Alan M. Gendron Memorial Award
Emily Farr: The Voice of WHS; NH State Scholar.
Cristian Herrera: NH State Scholar.
Doug Holland: (Riverbend Technical Center Awards) Putnam W. Blodgett Scholarship, Vermont Land Trust – Land Steward Award.
Hannah Keeler: National Honor Society Appreciation Award; NH State Scholar.
Mackenzie Kingsbury: NH State Scholar; Teacher Scholarship Award.
Leah Krull: Robert H. Butson Scholarship; NH State Scholar.
Abigail Locke: NH State Scholar.
Michael Maccini: Robert H. Butson Scholarship; National Honor Society Community Scholarship; Sgt. James M. Jackson Award; Carl Sawyer Memorial Scholarship; NH I Am College Bound Award; Silver Cord.
Anna McIntyre: National Honor Society Community Scholarship; NH State Scholar.
Grace Moore: Teacher Scholarship Award.
Jessica Riley: Steven Holden Memorial Award; National Honor Society Appreciation Award; Leslie Lackie Jr. Memorial Award; Silver Cord.
Anna Roy: National Honor Society Community Scholarship; The Voice of WHS; NH State Scholar.
Madeleine Roy: The Voice of WHS; NH State Scholar.
Abigail Sargent: NH State Scholar.
Sammy Sarkis: National Honor Society Community Scholarship; Catherine E. Newman Trust Scholarship; Jim ‘Bose’ Gallagher Scholarship; The Voice of WHS; NH State Scholar; Silver Cord.
Lillie Smith: Smile For Kyle Scholarship.
Zoe Smith: Monica Smith Memorial Scholarship.
Nicholas Vigent: NH State Scholar; NH Food Industries Education Foundation Award.
Chloe Williams-Wyman: NH State Scholar; Black Iris Art Award.
The following awards were presented during Woodsville High School’s 2022 graduation ceremony on June 11.
Chloe Brooks: Orcutt Achievement Award; Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post #5245 Award.
Elisha Crissman: Ross Wood Post #20 American Legion Scholarship; Frank and Olive Gilman Foundation.
Emily Farr: American Legion Auxiliary Unit #20 Scholarship Award.
Cristian Herrera: Frank and Olive Gilman Foundation.
Mackenzie Kingsbury: Paul P. Tucker Memorial Award; Woodsville Area Booster Club’s Donald R. Evans Student Athlete Award; Bradford Academy Alumni Scholarship.
Leah Krull: Ross Wood Post #20 American Legion Scholarship; The Blake Fund; Frank and Olive Gilman Foundation; Haverhill Cooperative Student Trust Scholarship.
Michael Maccini: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #5245 Award; Woodsville Area Booster Club Scholarship; Woodsville Area Booster Club Scholarship; Woodsville Area Booster Club — Citizens for Scholars Scholarship; The Blake Fund; Haverhill Cooperative Student Trust Scholarship; Cohase Lions Club College Educational Scholarship.
Patricia McDanolds: Frank and Olive Gilman Foundation.
Anna McIntyre: Haverhill Cooperative Student Trust Scholarship.
Grace Moore: American Legion Auxiliary Unit #20 Citizenship Award; Kevin J. Lang Memorial Scholarship; Lavoie Family Scholarship; Haverhill Education Association Scholarship for Future Educators.
Kaylynn Reagan (Class of 2021): The Blake Fund.
Anna Roy: Woodsville High School Alumni Attainment Award; Squadron 20 Sons of the American Legion Award; Woodsville Area Booster Club Scholarship; Woodsville Area Booster Club — Citizens for Scholars Scholarship; Frank and Olive Gilman Foundation; Haverhill Cooperative Student Trust Scholarship.
Madeleine Roy: WHS Class Of 1934 Marjorie Tilton Chamberlin Scholarship; Elisabeth M. Berry Scholarship Award; Frank and Olive Gilman Foundation; Bath Fire Association; Jonathan F. Currier Memorial Scholarship.
Sammy Sarkis: Woodsville Area Booster Club Scholarship; Woodsville Area Booster Club Scholarship; Woodsville Area Booster Club — Citizens for Scholars Scholarship; The Blake Fund.
Nick Vigent: Ross Wood Post #20 American Legion Citizenship Award.
Chloe Williams: Nancy Chandler Memorial Scholarship.
Curtis Wyman (Class of 2019): The Blake Fund.
Jacquline Wyman: Special Achievement Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.