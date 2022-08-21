The following announcements include Back to School information for the 2022-23 new year for schools in the White Mountains School Administrative Unit 35 (SAU 35), which includes the towns of Bethlehem, Easton, Franconia, Sugar Hill, Lisbon, Lyman, and Landaff. The first day of school is Monday, Aug. 29 for SAU 35 schools.
Bethlehem Elementary School
The BES school day begins at 7:50 a.m. All students should arrive between 7:25 and 7:50. Students will report directly to their classrooms upon arrival. Bus students will be dismissed at 2:30 p.m. After the buses have left, any student who is a walker will be dismissed. Once walkers are safely across the road, students who are being picked up in vehicles will be dismissed. Parents who are picking up their students will enter a line of cars which will begin to drive through in two rows to pick up students.
Students who arrive at school after 7:50 are considered tardy. When it is necessary for students to be dismissed early from school or to have alternative transportation home at the end of the day, parents/guardians should use the online School Dismissal Manager program. When students will be absent from school, parents are requested to call the school between 7:35 and 9 a.m. on the day of the absence or record the absence in School Dismissal Manager. The school telephone number is (603) 869-5842. If a parent/guardian does not contact the school about their child’s absence, the school nurse will call to inquire more information.
Transportation: Transportation for Bethlehem students is provided by Berry Transportation. Any questions about pick-up and drop-off times and locations should be directed to the company at (603) 636-6100. Parents/guardians are urged to have their children at the bus stop before the scheduled pick-up time and to advise their children about safety and proper deportment while waiting for and riding the school bus.
NOTE: Profile Junior-Senior High School students who are not picked up along a regular Bethlehem bus route may meet the Profile buses at BES. Contact the bus company for the exact time.
School Lunches: Student breakfasts are $1.75, lunches are $2.75, and milk and juice will cost .60 cents. Reduced student breakfasts are .30 cents and reduced lunches are .40 cents. School lunch will be available on opening day, Monday, Aug. 29. For more information, contact Nicole Kerstetter at nkerstetter@bethlehem.k12.nh.us. Free and Reduced Meal Applications will be sent home with students on the first day of school to all families.
New Student Registrations: Parents/guardians who are new to Bethlehem and who have school-age children are asked to email Kerstetter at nkerstetter@bethlehem.k12.nh.us for more information. Kindergarten students must be 5 years of age by Sept. 30, 2022. Parents/guardians will need to provide proof of immunizations, residency (i.e., bill with physical address), birth certificate, and Social Security card at the time of registration.
Lafayette Regional School
Lafayette Regional School returns to classes Aug. 29. Students should arrive at school between 7:20-7:40 a.m. and classes start promptly at 7:45. Dismissal is at 2:30 p.m.
Bus schedules will be modified this fall with Franconia and Sugar Hill students riding one bus to start the year. Easton will have their regular bus schedule. Bus schedules will be sent out to all registered students before school starts.
Parents will be able to pick up “Back to School” registration packets in the school’s office. This will include forms which need to be completed and returned by the first day of school (or any time before). Any packets not picked up will be mailed. All letters and forms will be available on the Lafayette website. If you prefer/choose to print all the forms, let Sue Ober know at office@lafayetteregional.org and she will not mail an additional packet to you. The packet will include details about opening day, lunch menus, medication release forms, and media release forms as well as notes from the students’ classroom teachers.
The school’s office is open during the summer, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you are a new family in the school district, come in and register your child as soon as possible so all the appropriate paperwork can be registered. You will need to bring in the original or a copy of your child’s birth certificate, social security card, proof of residency, proof of immunizations, a recent physical examination, and proof of custody (if applicable). For more information about the upcoming school year, call the office at (603) 823-7741 or email our administrative assistant, Sue Ober at office@lafayetteregional.org.
Landaff Blue School
The Landaff Blue School will begin the school day for K-4th grade at 7:45 a.m. Students should arrive at 7:30 to provide for a positive transition to their learning day. The students will be dismissed at approximately 2:30 p.m. The staff will assist the students with their end-of-the-day transition and the bus will arrive at the Blue School at approximately 2:45. Parents picking their children up at school are encouraged to wait outside until the students exit the building together. Please register your child if you are a new resident to town of Landaff or if you have a child ages 3–5 for the preschool/kindergarten program.
Preschool: The preschool program will begin the school day at 8 a.m. Students should arrive at 7:45 to provide for a positive transition to their learning day. The daily schedule is from 8 to 11 a.m.
Extended Hours will be offered as an option this school year from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Students will have outdoor activities, lunch, quiet time and play based centers.
Staff: Molly Culver will be returning to the Blue School this year and will be the head teacher/special education teacher/health/principal. Amanda O’Dell will be the classroom teacher for Pre-K.
The returning part-time staff members will include: Sigrid Salmela (1 hour per week); JoLee Horvath, guidance (1 hour per week); Patrick Riggie will be the part-time physical education teacher (1 hour per week); Shoshana Lieberman will be the part-time music teacher (1 hour per week); and Cecily Yarosh will be the part-time art teacher.
Breakfast/Lunch: Breakfast will be available for all students (Pre-K through 4th grade) at 7:15 a.m. Lunch will also be available for students (PreK through 4th grade).
Volunteers: Volunteers are welcome. There will be some opportunities to help out with activities at the Blue School. Contact the school to let them know how you would like to be involved.
Bus: If your family uses the bus for transportation, contact the Notch View Transport, (603) 616-4444 to notify them of the name of your child and your street address. They will let you know where the bus stop will be for your child. For more information, contact Culver at the Blue School at (603) 838.6416.
Lisbon Regional School
Lisbon Regional School Principal Sam Natti encourages any students, their parents, guardians or community members who might have any questions concerning the opening of school for the 2022-2023 school year to contact the school at (603) 838-6672, or email him at sanatt@lisbon.k12.nh.us.
School offices are open daily during the school year from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come in to register new students from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, during the summer break. Make sure to bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate, proof of residency, as well as immunization records.
All students are expected to arrive at school between 7:30 and 7:40 on the first day of school. Preschool students and kindergarten through Grade 3 may be walked to their classrooms by their parents; we ask that parents be ready to leave by 7:45. On the second day of school, teachers in preschool, kindergarten and first grade will meet their students in front of the school at 7:40 and will do so each morning until the beginning of October to help the students become familiar with coming into the building and walking to their classrooms.
After opening day parents are asked to follow regular school procedures and report to the office via the main doors to get a pass before proceeding further into the building. There is adult supervision in both the cafeteria and main foyer coming into the elementary wing beginning at 7:15. On opening day, students in grades 3 and 4 will enter through the gym lobby entrance and grades 5 through 12 will enter through the main entrance. School is dismissed at 2:30 p.m.
Transportation is provided by Berry Transportation. Any questions about pick-up and drop-off times and locations should be directed to Tina at (603) 636-6100. Parents/guardians are urged to have their children at the bus stop before the scheduled pick-up time and to advise their children about safety and proper deportment while waiting for and riding the school bus.
Profile School
Profile School summer office hours are Monday-Thursday, 7 am. to 2 p.m. Please refer to Profile’s website, www.profile.k12.nh.us for the most current school information.
Registration: New students and families should log on to www.profile.k12.nh.us to complete the online enrollment. Returning students and families can register for school through their Power School account. For more information, contact Vickie Moore at (603) 823-7411. Profile’s address is 691 Profile Rd., Bethlehem, N.H.
First Day of School: On the first day of school classes will begin at 7:45 a.m., first bell at 7:40, and end at 2:17 p.m. Students will receive their locker assignments on the first day of school. Please note that students who are dropped off by personal transportation will be allowed in the building at 7:30.
Transportation: W.W. Berry Transportation provides all busing for Profile School. Contact W.W. Berry Transportation at (603) 636-6100 for transformation information and to coordinate busing services.
Student Drop off & Pick Up: Students being dropped off or picked up, will do so through the upper parking lot. The bus loading area — directly in front of the main entrance — will be zoned for buses and middle school, before and after school.
Upperclassmen driving themselves to school are to park in the designated student parking lot. Seniors will park in the senior parking lot, identified by the red parking lines. Upon registering their vehicle, students will receive a Profile Parking window marker, which must be displayed when the vehicle is parked on school grounds.
Café Services: Full breakfast and lunch options are available for Profile students. Café Services is a contracted provider and operates through a debit system. Money must be paid, in advance, for students to be able to charge meals. Students also have the option to pay cash. Breakfast will cost $2 and lunch will cost $3. Reduced lunch will be $.40 and reduced breakfast will be $.30. Feel free to contact the school, in reference to Free and Reduced pricing availability.
Athletics: The athletic schedule may be viewed at any time onwww.highschoolsports.net. Contact the main office and the Athletic Director, Jack Bartlett, with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.