Barnet Eighth Grader Documenting Her COVID-19 Musical Journey

Barnet School eighth grader and critically acclaimed songwriter Siri Jolliffe can’t play with her band anymore because of COVID-19 restrictions, so she’s decided to write an album worth of songs at home and document it all on YouTube.
Here is Episode 1: https://youtu.be/cGqtJCCTn9E
Jolliffe is a guitarist, singer and songwriter for the Kingdom All Stars and she was recently honored as a semifinalist for her original composition “I Remember” in the prestigious Nashville, Tenn. based International Songwriting Competition.
“I Remember” was also featured last year as part of the sound track on the popular YouTube program Gold Shaw Farm.
Jolliffe’s original recording “Stronger” is now streaming on Spotify and iTunes in places such as Boston, Europe, Los Angeles, Canada, Saudi Arabia and New York City.
The recordings were all produced at Dreamery Productions in West Barnet.
The Kingdom All Stars are 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated of providing a place for the most talented and hardworking young musicians in Northeastern Vermont, to provide music in their community and to be Northeast Kingdom musical ambassadors to whole world. For more information, go to www.kingdomallstars.com.
