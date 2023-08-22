Barnet School resumes classes on Aug. 28. The following are the bus routes for the 2023-2024 school year.
NOTE: Please be at your stop 5 minutes before your scheduled time. If we have to wait for anyone, the ones who are waiting at their stops will have to wait longer. This includes parents or guardians that are waiting for the students after school. Not in houses or on porches. You must be ready to board the bus when it shows up. No switching of buses to go to friends houses.
AM: 7, 4661 Route 5; 7:03, 4652 Route 5; 7:04, 4756 Route 5; 7:05, 4780 Route 5; 7:07, 96 Smith Rd.; 7:08, bottom of Town Forrest Road; 7:09, 249 Bridge St.; 7:10, 2895 Old Silo Rd., 2414 Old Silo Rd.; 7:15, Cannon Lane; 7:18, 1199 Goss Hill Rd.; 7:25, Roy Mountain/Garland Hill roads; 7:28, Mckinley Drive; 7:40, 480 Aiken Farm Rd., drop at Peacham School; 7:42, 376 West Main St.; 7:43, 329 West Main St.; 7:45, McLaren Hill Road/Braeburn Lane; 7:49, 1370 West Barnet Rd.; 7:50, School.
PM: 2:55, School; 2:56, 1370 West Barnet Rd.; 3, McLaren Hill Road/Braeburn Lane; 3:10, 480 Aiken Farm Rd.; 3:24, 821 West Main St.; 3:25, 367 Aiken Farm Rd., Mckinley Drive; 3:26, 532 West Main St.; 3:27, 376 West Main St.; 3:28, 329 West Main St.; 3:30, Roy Mountain/Garland Hill roads; 3:35, West Barnet Store; 3:36, drop at Peacham School; 3:37, 3742 West Barnet Rd.; 3:40, 1199 Goss Hill Rd.; 3:42, 1082 Little France Rd.; 3:44, Cannon Lane; 3:48 Old Silo Road and Inwood Lane; 3:49, 2414 Old Silo Rd., 2895 Old Silo Rd.; 3:50, 249 Bridge St.; 3:51, bottom of Town Forrest Road, just Mondays mostly; 3:52, 96 Smith Rd.; 3:54, 4780 Route 5; 3:55, 4756 Route 5; 3:56, 4652 Route 5; 3:57, 4661 Route 5.
