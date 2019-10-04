Barnet Students Participating In Journey North, The Symbolic Migration Of The Monarch Butterfly

The Symbolic Migration is a partnership project between Journey North and Monarchs Across Georgia, a committee of The Environmental Education Alliance of Georgia. Through this organization, the third- and fourth-grade students at Barnet School students are participating in the 24th annual Symbolic Monarch Butterfly Migration.
Each student is making a Monarch butterfly. These butterflies will be sent to a school in the area of Mexico where Monarch butterflies winter. In the spring, when the Monarchs are leaving Mexico for their journey north, the students in Mexico send the little Monarchs back up north. However, the Barnet students will not receive their butterflies; they will receive butterflies that students from across the United States and Canada made. This symbolic migration represents how the Monarchs from Vermont migrate to Mexico, but different butterflies come back in the late spring. Teachers will reach out to each other to track where the Barnet butterflies “migrate” to.
Some years up to 20,000 students from across the U.S.A., Canada and Mexico participate, helping to build bridges of communication across North America.
Through the Journey North website, the students can read about their Class Ambassador Butterfly (the folder that the school sends the drawings out in) in Mexico and follow news about the butterflies wintering in Mexico.
