BARNET — The Barnet School recently announced that one of its outstanding teachers, Penny Stevenson, is the recipient of the University of Vermont Teacher of the Year Award for 2019, said Principal Dr. Luisa Millington.
“Mrs. Stevenson, a long-standing kindergarten teacher here at the Barnet School, received notification of the award at the district in-service day held at Danville School on Aug. 22,” according to a news announcement. “Our former principal, Mr. Shawn Gonyaw, proudly presented her the notification after a passionate speech about her merits, explaining why he supported her nomination at the end of the past school year.”
Millington said, “It was nice to see Mr. Gonyaw come back and acknowledge Mrs. Stevenson’s accomplishments.”
“Mrs. Stevenson will attend an official ceremony on Oct. 9 at the University of Vermont, when she will receive her official award,” said Millington. “Mrs. Stevenson has been with us for nine years and she has been a teacher for 35 years. She graduated from Keene State College with a B.S. in Elementary Education and completed her Masters degree through Trinity College in 2001. Congratulations Penny, we are so blessed to have you here!”
