BAT HOUSE UPDATE

A few years ago, four bat houses were constructed by previous Woodsville High School National Honor Society members, with two of them going to local homes. On Sept. 23, 2020, the two remaining bat houses were mounted at the Bedell Bridge in Haverhill, N.H. by members of the WHS NHS, Class of 2021, with the help of Scott Edwards. Shown with the bat houses are, from left at top, Nye Adamkowski and Emily Prest, and below, Olivia Sarkis and Annabelle Townsend. (Courtesy Photo)
