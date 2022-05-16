‘Be The Match’ Donor Campaign To Support Local Woman Fighting Cancer

NEWPORT – On Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the North Country Career Center is hosting a “Be the Match” event to support Health Careers Instructor Celine Champine and her daughter, Sarah.
A few years ago, Sarah began to tire more easily and couldn’t lift the heavy sacks of flour at the café where she works as a baker. Eventually Sarah was diagnosed with myeloid malignancy, a slow-growing blood cancer that can lead to leukemia. Her best chance to be cured is to receive a blood stem cell transplant.
Those who would like to help with this endeavor can join the registry — you must be between the ages of 18-40, be in general good health, and be committed to donating to anyone in need.
Want to help but you will not be around on May 21? Text “Sarah” to 61474 and a free swab kit will be mailed to your home. If you do not qualify you can still help by spreading the word or joining us for the event and participating in our silent auction.
For questions about the event, contact Andrea Carbine at (802) 334-5469, ext. 3306 or reach out via e-mail at andrea.carbine@ncsuvt.org. To learn more about becoming a donor, check out bethematch.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.